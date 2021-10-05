Radio Khyber Nawekht head says Taliban commander took control of station

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 5 (ANI): Radio Khyber Nawekht head Hamid Khyber said that one of the Taliban commanders of the Islamic Emirate stormed into the radio compound and took control of it after the fall of the former government.



"On the first day the Taliban came to power, a local commander took custody of the compound," Khyber. "In addition, the Taliban threatened the journalists to death and the operation has halted," reported Tolo News.

Radio Khyber Nawekht is a local radio station in Laghman province. It has broadcasted for a very long time. The radio station could be heard in some parts of Nangarhar, a neighbouring province, reported Tolo News.

This comes amid reports that over 150 media outlets have stopped operating within the past two months across Afghanistan.

Journalist Salahuddin Ahmadzai, who works at the radio station, said, "The broadcasting has stopped and our colleagues are facing a lot of challenges."

The local commander has yet to provide details, but the interior ministry said that an investigation is underway, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

