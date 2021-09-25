Radio workshop on Covid-appropriate behaviour during festivities

He made the remarks during an interactive session for representatives of All India Radio, Private FMs and community radio stations held on Friday on the need to create awareness about the importance of following Covid Appropriate Behaviour during the upcoming festival season.

Speaking on the importance of the medium in delivering public interest messages, he said that India has successfully controlled Covid-19 cases in record time by ramping up its test-track-treat and vaccination strategy.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in partnership with UNICEF hosted the session with radio stations to create awareness about the importance of following Covid Appropriate Behaviour during the festivities.

The session was attended by around 150 radio representatives involved in programming and presentation of radio programs from across India.

Addressing the session, Agrawal cautioned that though Covid-19 cases are reducing across India, the virus is still around and any complacency at this stage can lead to yet another surge.

"The country will soon be reaching a historic landmark of 100 crore vaccination. While victory over virus is in sight, we cannot let this hard-earned victory slip from our hands due to Covid-fatigue. So, I urge people not to let their guard down during the upcoming festive season", said Agarwal.

He asked all the participants to amplify public interest messages such as importance of both the doses of vaccines, and the need to follow Covid protocols during festivals in country's collective fight against virus.

