Raebareli: Politics more important than people for BJP says Priyanka

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Central government over privatisation of the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli while accusing the BJP of giving priority to politics instead of people of the country.

Mounting a scathing attack on the Central government over the privatisation of MCF, Priyanka said, "This is above politics, it is a matter of the country for us. But for BJP it is a matter of politics. Why they are privatising this unit when it is in profit. This is so because for them politics is more important than the people of the country."She also accused the BJP government of trying to establish a new "Company Raj" where the country's resources and money will be kept by few capitalists.Speaking at a public rally here in presence of workers of Modern Coach Factory (MCF), who have been agitating against the "factory's privatization", Priyanka said, "The PSUs were made to make the country strong. If they are privatised, how the country can be made strong. The BJP wants to establish a new company Raj in which the country's resources and money will be in the hands of few capitalists."Speaking further she added, "I have seen advertisements in newspapers, by unions of tea estates and mill associations saying that 'we are sinking, save us'. Such is the situation that we have to give advertisements about our declining economy."She also outlined her mother- Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi's, association with the factory and said, "When this factory was under construction, my mother (Sonia Gandhi) used to visit and inquire about the progress. When this factory was finally made, she felt very happy about it. She was happy because she knew that jobs will be created here.""Today more than 2,000 people work and a lot are employed in the nearby region due to this factory. This factory is in profit but the Centre wants to privatise it and the next step will be to give it to capitalists who are friends of the government," Priyanka said.Ahead of the rally, Congress general secretary had also met with the workers of the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) who were protesting against the factory's 'privatisation'. (ANI)