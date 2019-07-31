Raebareli accident: CBI to question Unnao rape accused, survivor's gunmen

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation will question Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the gunmen assigned to the rape survivor in connection with her accident in Raebareli, sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier today, a three-member team of the investigating agency had arrived at the accident site in Raebareli, to carry out further investigation in the case.

The agency had, earlier today, registered a case against the legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the rape survivor's accident case.The agency also filed charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation against 20 unknown people.The case was handed over to the CBI yesterday after a formal request was made by the Uttar Pradesh government to the Centre for a probe by the agency.The UP Police had earlier filed a case involving murder and other charges against the legislator and nine others in connection with the accident.The accident took place on July 28 when the Unnao rape victim was on her way to Raebareli.A truck rammed into the vehicle in which she was travelling with her two aunts and a lawyer. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed.Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, is the prime accused in the case. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.The teenager was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. (ANI)