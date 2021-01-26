Rafale jet showstopper in Republic Day flypast

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Rafale fighter jets, which were inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) last year, featured in the Republic Day parade and culminated the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation.



A Rafale jet with two Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft and two MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters conducted the "Eklavya" formation at a height of 300 m and a speed of 780 km/h.

The parade culminated with a single Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900km/hr carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie'. The aircraft was piloted by Group Captain Harkirat Singh, Shaurya Chakra, Commanding Officer of 17 Squadron with Squadron leader Kislaykant.

Five Rafale fighter planes were formally inducted into the IAF in September last year. India is procuring the fighter planes from France.

A total of 38 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft participated in the flypast this year. (ANI)