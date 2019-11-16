Rafale verdict: BJP Yuva Morcha protests in Kolkata, seeks Rahul Gandhi's apology

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha on Saturday held a protest demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology over his 'lies' on the Rafale issue after the apex court gave a clean chit to the Centre in the matter on Thursday and rejected the petitions for a review of its earlier order.

"Rahul Gandhi always targeted PM Modi. Now, the court has given clean chit to Prime Minister Modi. He must apologize to the PM. He also spread lies about the matter," Shyam Jaisal, member of BJP North Kolkata Yuva Morcha told ANI."Rahul Gandhi has betrayed the people and has spread lies about the Rafale matter. We will be protesting against him," said another protester.The apex court on Thursday closed the contempt petition filed by BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks."Rahul Gandhi needs to be more careful in the future. It was unfortunate," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said in their verdict.Lekhi had accused Gandhi of misquoting the April 10 order of the apex court in which it had allowed additional leaked documents to be put on record as evidence in the Rafale case.Meanwhile, Rahul reiterated Congress' demand for an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Rafale fighter jet deal with France's Dassault. (ANI)