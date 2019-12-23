Raghubar Das resigns as Jharkhand CM

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday handed over his resignation to Governor Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan here after the BJP lost assembly polls in the state.



"I met the Governor and handed over my resignation. I am grateful to the 3.25 crore population of Jharkhand for giving me the opportunity to work for the development of the state," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Das also congratulated JMM working president Hemant Soren for the victory of the alliance led by his party in the elections.

"My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Hemant Soren and all the newly-elected MLA," Das added.

BJP is poised to win 25 seats in this assembly election. Das himself is trailing behind independent candidate Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur East with over 70000 votes.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has emerged as the single-largest party in the 81-seat assembly and with its allies Congress and RJD, is poised to get a simple majority. (ANI)

