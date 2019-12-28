Rahul, others tweet on Congress Foundation Day

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) As the Congress celebrates its 135th Foundation Day, party leaders and supporters tweeted throwback pictures from the freedom struggle as well as the celebrations held on the occasion in various parts of the country.

#CongressFoundationDay trended with 29.5K tweets.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Today is the 135th #CongressFoundationDay. I will attend the flag hoisting ceremony at the AICC this morning & later a public rally in Guwahati, Assam.

"On our foundation day, let us acknowledge the selfless contribution of millions of Congress men & women through the ages."

The party's Twitter handle @INCIndia read: "Sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the Congress party. From the time of our foundation, through the Indian independence movement & for all the days to come, India comes first." Senior party leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "At the programme organised by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on the occasion of #CongressFoundationDay at the PCC headquarters in #Jaipur after the flag march against the anti-people policies of the central government." Mumbai Congress tweeted a picture of party leader and supporters rallying in the metropolis on the occasion. It read: "Congress workers along with leaders during the "Save Constitution-Save India" Shanti March at Mumbai." Party leader Jaiveer Shergill wrote: "First Britishers attacked the foundation of our country then @INCIndia stood up to fight for freedom & today #BJP is attacking the foundation of diversity/secularism of our nation -- it is once again time for @INCIndia to stand up & fight dictatorial forces." tsb/skp/