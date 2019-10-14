Rahul a failed leader, needs to be ignored: BJP secretary Sunil Deodhar

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The BJP on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of diverting public attention from real issues, saying the former Congress president was a failed leader and needed to be ignored.

"Nobody is taking Rahul Gandhi seriously. He has disowned the responsibility of Congress president. How can he make allegations against others of not discharging the responsibility," BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar told ANI.

He was responding to Gandhi's charge that the BJP government was diverting public attention from real issues by invoking the nullification of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and India's moon mission.The BJP leader said the Congress was a sinking ship and its leaders were jumping out of it."When a ship sinks, everyone runs away. India's space science and technology have immensely benefited the mankind by sending Chandrayaan to the Moon, but Rahul Gandhi won't understand this. It's better to ignore him," he said.Deodhar also slammed Gandhi for taking up the Rafale fighter jet issue during his poll campaign in Maharashtra."Rafale after the Parliamentary election can be termed as Rahul-fail. It is a failure of Rahul. People are not ready to believe him. Malafide campaign against Prime Minister Modi was not at all accepted by the people of the country," he said.The BJP leader said Gandhi raised the issue of Rafale during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the people of the country gave him the answer through their votes."He used foul languages against the Prime Minister, who has devoted his life to the country and its development. Rahul even called him 'Chowkidar Chor Hai', but the people have responded to him through EVMs. Despite that, Rahul Gandhi is not learning the lessons," he said.Responding to the Trinamool Congress' swipe at BJP for its claim that over 100 TMC MLAs were ready to join the BJP, he said that West Bengal's ruling party would get an answer when the election comes closer."Let the elections come in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress will come to know about our strength. Trinamool leaders will come to us seeking tickets," said Deodhar. (ANI)