Rahul accuses Modi government of damaging LIC

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of damaging LIC and alleged that it was risking the future of the people.

Gandhi said in a tweet that crores of honest people invest in LIC because they trust it.

He said the government's short-sighted actions can create panic and attached a news report, which said the NPAs of LIC had doubled in five years.



"Crores of honest people invest in LIC because they trust it. The Modi Govt is risking their future by damaging LIC and destroying the trust the public have in it. These short-sighted actions create panic and can have catastrophic consequences," said Gandhi. (ANI)

