Rahul arrives to visit his flood-ravaged Wayanad constituency

Wayanad has been the worst-hit in Kerala and, so far, more than 40,000 people have taken shelter in more than 203 camps, with 18 deaths being reported.

According to his plans, Rahul Gandhi will be visiting relief camps in his constituency and the first stop would be in Malappuram district from where he will return to the state-owned guest house here.

The vehicle carrying him has been filled with relief material which are to be distributed to the camp inmates.

State Congress President Mulappally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and local leaders are accompanying him on his visit.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad district and interact with relief camp inmates. He will return, thereafter, from here on Monday evening.