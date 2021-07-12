Rahul asks Cong workers to help people in Himachal, U'khand

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed to party workers to help the people affected in the flash floods and cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand in this difficult time. I appeal to Congress workers in all affected areas to lend a helping hand. Please stay safe."