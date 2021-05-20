Rahul attacks Centre over bodies buried in sands on Ganga banks

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the dead bodies buried on the banks of the river Ganga, saying that the head of the Modi's "system" remains buried in the same sand.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "The clothes of every dead body visible on the banks of river Ganga say that the head of the Modi's system remains buried in the same sand."