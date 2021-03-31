Rahul baba's manifesto is to carry Ajmal on his shoulders and open borders: Amit Shah

Dispur/Kamrup (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at Congress-AIUDF alliance in Assam and said Rahul Gandhi manifesto is to carry Badruddin Ajmal on his shoulders and open borders.



Addressing a public meeting in Dispur, Shah said, "Rahul baba's manifesto is to carry Badruddin Ajmal on his shoulders and open borders. With a leader like Ajmal, can a government stop infiltration? He (Ajmal) is eyeing the key to the border. Ajmal, why do you daydream, you won't get any key."

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra is 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', Shah accused the Congress of creating a divide among the people and make them fight in the name of various issues.

In a poll rally in Kamprup, the Union Minister said, "Congress wants to make people fight in the name of Bodo-non Bodo, Assamese-Bengali, Hindu-Muslim, upper Assam-lower Assam and tribe-non tribe. Slogan of Narendra Modi Ji is -- 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' ".

He further announced that Rs 10,000 will be given to minorities, tribals and Bodos.

"When we will provide drinking water to every household, then water will reach the houses of Muslims also. Minorities will also get houses when we will provide them to everyone. Minorities, tribals, and Bodos will also get Rs 10,000 that the Assam government will provide to farmers," said Shah.

Polling for the second phase of the Assam assembly polls will be held on April 1. The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Congress has stitched a broad alliance that includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM), and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF).

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal has stitched an alliance with Assam Jatiya Parishad.

The BJP is banking on the performance of the Sarbanand Sonowal government in the state in the past five years, the initiatives of the central government, and the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)