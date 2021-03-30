Rahul cancels Assam trip due to bad weather

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was supposed to campaign in Assam on Tuesday, could not reach there due to bad weather and instead released a video appealing the voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the 'Mahajot' (Grand Alliance).

"Due to bad weather I could not reach you, but my message is clear that with the 'five guarantees', we will take Assam to the path of development and prosperity. So vote for the Mahajot with huge majority," Rahul Gandhi said.