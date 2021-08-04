Rahul congratulates Lovlina on winning bronze medal

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain became the third Indian athlete at the Tokyo Olympics after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and shuttler P.V. Sindhu, to clinch a medal. Lovlina won a bronze after she lost her welterweight semifinal bout to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena on Wednesday.

In a tweet Rahul Gandhi said," Congratulations to Boxer#LovlinaBorgohain! You've done the country proud #DaughtersOfIndia."

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Boxer Lovlina Borgohain for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

India have now bettered their 2016 Rio Olympic Games tally by clinching a silver and two bronze in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old from Golaghat district of Assam lost her 64/69kg category last-four bout in a unanimous decision to Busenaz, who is among the best in the business and is ranked No. 1.

Lovlina also became the third boxer to win a medal at the Olympics for India after Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom's bronze at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics respectively.

Lovlina had already assured India of its first boxing medal from the Tokyo Olympics when she defeated former world champion and fourth seed Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei 4-1 in the quarterfinals. Earlier, she had beaten Germany's Nadine Apetz 3-2 in the pre-quarterfinals

--IANS

miz/dpb