Rahul drives tractor to Parliament, seeks withdrawal of farm laws (Ld)

Rahul Gandhi along with several party members drove the tractor, which had a big board on the front on which was written in Hindi -- Take back the three anti-farmer laws.

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Coming out in support of protesting farmers, former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday drove a tractor to Parliament and reiterated his demand of withdrawing the three new farm laws.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi said, "I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (Government) are suppressing voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament."

He said that they'll have to repeal these black laws. "Entire country knows for whose benefit this (three farm laws) is being done. This is not in favour of farmers and the government will have to withdraw these three black farm laws," he said.

Targeting the government, the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad said, "As per the government, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers' rights are being snatched away."

Rahul Gandhi drove the tractor from Motilal Nehru Marg to Parliament via Red Cross road. The Delhi Police then detained Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and Youth Congress national President Srinivas B.V. along with scores of party workers. They were taken to the Mandir Marg police station in Central Delhi.

Speaking to the media after being detained, Surjewala said that they are not afraid of getting arrested and the protest over the three farm laws will continue.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and several opposition parties have been demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws since November 26 last year. Farmers have been demanding the withdrawal of these farm laws and ensuring MSP to their produce.

--IANS

aks/dpb