Rahul extends support to farmers' 'chakka jam'

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "The peaceful satyagrah of farmers is in the interest of the nation. These three farm laws are not only dangerous for the farmers and labourers but also for the people and the entire country. Full support."

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday extended its support to farmers' planned three hours 'chakka jam' (road blockage) over the three farm laws.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took a swipe at the government over the heavy deployment of security and police personnel in view of 'chakka jam'.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said, "Why are you threatening with wall of fear?"

She also attached a photograph of heavy police deployment on the Delhi-UP Gahzipur border which showed multiple layer of barricades and heavy deployment of police and security personnel.

The police have made adequate arrangements in view of farmers' planned 'chakka jam' from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

During the January 26 tractor parade of farmers, violent clashes took place at several places in the national capital leaving many farmers and Police personnel injured. Agitating farmers also hoisted a pennant from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Delhi Police filed several cases against farmer Union leaders for the violent clashes.

