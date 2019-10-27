Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi extend Diwali greetings

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished everyone on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday.

"Wishing each and every one of you a #HappyDeepavali. May you be blessed with peace and happiness," he tweeted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended her greeting to everyone on the microblogging site and said that a diya is the voice of the good and honest.



"A diya removes darkness. Voice of the good and honest, it stops the storm of lies and injustice. Happy Diwali, festival of diyas, light, chura, sweets, kheel, joy and prosperity," Vadra tweeted in Hindi.

Congress Spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala wished everyone a Happy Diwali in a poetic form.

"A garland of twinkling lights sparks such a feeling.... Come celebrate the festival of lights. #HappyDeepavali," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the nation on the occasion of Diwali.

In a tweet in Hindi, Modi said, "Best wishes to all people in the country on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of light brings new light in everyone's life and our country always stays illuminated with happiness, prosperity and good luck." (ANI)