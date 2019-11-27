Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka meet P Chidambaram at Tihar jail

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday visited Tihar Jail to meet party's senior leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram.



Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader, is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him last month in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court adjourned for November 27 the hearing of an appeal filed by Chidambaram challenging Delhi High Court order denying him bail in the INX Media money laundering case being probed by the ED.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case.

The Congress leader was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later.

He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. He is presently in judicial custody. (ANI)

