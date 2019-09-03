Rahul Gandhi appeals Kerala CM to initiate reconstruction of bridge ravaged by floods

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealing him to reconstruct Kaippinikadavu bridge in Malappuram district which was ravaged by floods.

The Congress MP apprised that the Kaippinikadavu bridge is the lifeline of Kurumbilangode and Chiungathara villages. He further said that the lack of connectivity due to the ravaged bridge is hampering the recovery process in the area which was hit by the deluge.

In a letter dated September 2, Gandhi said, "During the recent visit to my constituency, I met the residents of Kurumbilangode and Chiungathara village in Chungathara Grama Panchayath of Malappuram district. Both the villages have suffered extensive damage during the recent floods.""The Kaippinikadavu bridge, which is the lifeline that connects the two villages Kurumbilangode and Chungathara has collapsed. Lack of connectivity between the villages has further slowed down the recovery process in the area," the letter reads.He also requested the state government to provide a temporary structure for time being to ensure safe access between the villages."I request you to kindly take the steps towards the reconstruction of the bridge at the earliest. In the interim, a temporary structure to ensure safe access between the villages may be provided," it added.As many as 113 people lost their lives in the floods that had crippled the state earlier last month.Soon after the state was hit by the floods, Chief Minister Vijayan had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to the deluge. (ANI)