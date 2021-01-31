Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre, says 'Dare to talk about China'

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): In another attack on Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the Chinese Army is building a new road and post in Sikkim. He dared the government to talk about China.



"Do not be afraid too much, Dare to talk about China today!" he tweeted (translated from Hindi) attaching a picture of a news report with the headline "Satellite pictures showing the activities of China building new road and post at Sikkim Border."

This comes as several Indian soldiers were injured in a brawl with the Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the Naku La area in Sikkim. The Indian Army on Monday clarified that it was a "minor face-off" between the troops on January 20.

The face-off was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols, the Army said in a statement.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "China is expanding its occupation into Indian territory. Mr 56" hasn't said the word 'China' for months. Maybe he can start by saying the word 'China'." (ANI)