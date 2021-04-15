Rahul Gandhi attacks govt on Covid surge

Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, "There is no test, no bed in the hospital, no ventilators, no oxygen, no vaccine, bus utsav ka dhong hai (a festive pretence)... PM cares?"

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Amid surging Covid cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government on shortage of beds and ventilators in hospitals.

Rahul Gandhi's comments came after India reported an unprecedented surge in Covid with 2,00,739 cases recorded on Thursday, the biggest single day spike ever, taking the overall tally of infections 1,40,74,564, according to the Health Ministry data.

The former Congress president has been critical of the government on the issue of Covid management.

India also reported 1,038 new deaths on Thursday, which took the overall death toll to 1,73,123 in the country.

