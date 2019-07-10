Rahul Gandhi celebrates 10 million followers on Twitter

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday celebrated 10 million followers on microblogging site Twitter.

The 43-year-old MP from Wayanad thanked all his twitter followers and said that he will be celebrating the milestone in Amethi where he will be meeting Congress workers and supporters.

"10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you! I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today," he tweeted.



Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Amethi for the first time after he lost out the party's bastion to Smriti Irani in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

During his visit, Gandhi was scheduled to attend a meeting of Congress workers to ascertain the reason behind his party's humiliating defeat in the general elections and will take feedback from them and then was to pay a private condolence visit to the family of former Congress block president Dwinda Prasad Dwivedi in Babhanpur village. (ANI)

