Rahul Gandhi celebrates Easter with children at orphanage in poll-bound Kerala

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], April 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met children at Jeevan Jyothi Orphanage in the Kalpetta area of Wayanad district in Kerala on Sunday and had Easter lunch with them.



As the campaign for the assembly polls draws to a close, the former Congress chief has been giving a further push to reach out to the voters.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has joined her brother Rahul Gandhi at the Easter lunch through a video call.

As her brother holds his phone, Priyanka Gandhi can be seen talking to the children and asking about their Easter lunch.

Gandhi extended Easter wishes to the people on Twitter. "Celebrating hope and new beginnings - Happy Easter!" tweeted Wayanad MP.

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

