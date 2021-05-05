Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, the emeritus Metropolitan of the Malankara Marthoma Syrian Church.

"My heartfelt condolences for the passing of His Grace the Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan Thirumeni. His kindness received love and affection from all communities. He will be fondly remembered," the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad said in a tweet.