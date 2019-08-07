Rahul Gandhi condoles Sushma Swaraj's death

"I'm shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Party General Secretary Motilal Vora also condoled her death, saying the country has lost a great orator.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal also took to twitter and said, "I am shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji. Respected across party lines, Sushma ji was an extremely kind, one of a kind leader, a great orator and a tall parliamentarian. Condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace."

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also condoled her death and said she was people's person. "Shocked and saddened by this news. I last saw Sushmaji at Prime Minister's swearing-in two months ago. She was a brilliant speaker in Hindi, a genuine "people's person" in Government & I was proud of our excellent relationship when I chaired the External Affairs Committee. Om Shanti." Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. She was admitted in the hospital after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was 67.