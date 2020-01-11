Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over deaths in Kannauj road accident

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of several passengers in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district when a bus went up in flames after an accident last evening.

"I am saddened by the news of a collision of bus and truck in Kannauj which led to death over 20 people. I express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and wish that those who sustained injuries recover soon," Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed condolences to the bereaved families."I am deeply saddened to know about the horrific road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. Several people have lost their lives in the accident. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured persons," he stated.The accident took place after a double-decker bus carrying at least 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district here late on Friday and subsequently went up in flames."A bus travelling from Kannauj to Jaipur collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj, following which both went up in flames. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued several people from the bus," Inspector General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said on Saturday.He said that 25 passengers have been safely rescued from the bus and are either receiving treatment at local hospitals or have been discharged.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed condolences over the collision and announced Rs 2 lakh each compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those grievously injured in the incident.Adityanath also sought a report of the incident from the District Magistrate. (ANI)