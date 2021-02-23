Rahul Gandhi has a habit of dividing people: Nadda

Taking a dig at the comments made by Rahul Gandhi in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Nadda tweeted, "A few days back he (Rahul Gandhi) was in the Northeast, spewing venom against the Western part of India. Today in the South he is spewing venom against the North. Divide and rule politics won't work Rahul Gandhiji. People have rejected this policy. See what happened in Gujarat today," referring to BJP's landslide victory in the Gujarat municipal polls.

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Taking a dig at former Congree chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP national President J.P. Nadda said on Tuesday that the Congress leader has a habit of dividing people.

Earleir in the day, Rahul Gandhi said in Thiruvananthapuram, "For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues."

The Congress leaders' comment triggered a north vs south debate as he described his stint as an Lok Sabha member from Wayanand in Kerala as 'refreshing' after 15 years of representing Amethi in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, tweeted, "Ungrateful. The world says about him, who blabbers more than knowledge."

