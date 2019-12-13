Rahul Gandhi has no sense, will not regret for his 'rape in India' remark: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remark that 'Make in India' has turned into 'rape in India,' saying the Congress leader has no sense and a leader from the Congress should apologise on his behalf.

Joshi, who was addressing a press conference here, also hit out at the Congress party over sloganeering when Speaker Om Birla was making his remarks at the conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament, saying that he was disturbed and it was "very fortunate."



Joshi said he had seen such a behaviour by the members for the first time.

The minister said Gandhi's remarks, made at a rally in Jharkhand, were an insult to the entire women community of the country.

He said party leader Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti had apologised for her abusive remarks made outside the House and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed regret.

He said the Congress leaders should have apologised. "What message is being given to the international community," he asked.

Joshi said Prime Minister Modi is keen to boost 'Make in India' but highly 'derogatory' remarks have been made.

"If Congress has a sense ... I am confident Rahul Gandhi has no sense, he will not regret ... at least Sonia Gandhi or some other leader should express regret," he said. (ANI)



