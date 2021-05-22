Rahul Gandhi hits out at govt for black fungus epidemic

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP government saying due to the mismanagement of Modi system there is now an epidemic of black fungus along with Covid infections in India.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "It is only in India that there is an epidemic of black fungus along with the Covid pandemic due to the inefficiency of Modi system. There is shortage of vaccines as well as of medicines. And to deal with this, the Prime Minister will be telling people to clang utensils and clap."