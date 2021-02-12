Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan, to address 3 Kisan Mahapanchayats

He was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the Suratgarh Airstrip and is scheduled to address three Kisan Mahapanchayats on day one of his tour.

Jaipur, Feb 12 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Friday for a two-day visit during which he will address several farmers' meetings to support their agitation against the farm laws.

Running behind schedule, Rahul's first meeting is in Pilibanga in Hanumangarh district where he will address the farmers.

Farmers and Congress workers were seen arriving in buses and tractors for the meeting in Pilibanga.

As per the official plan, the Kisan Mahapanchayat at Krishi Upaj Mandi, Pilibanga was supposed to start at 11 a.m., however, Rahul Gandhi had not reached the location till the filing of this report.

At 1 p.m., his reception was scheduled at Goluwala, District Hanumangarh while at 2 p.m. he has an address to the Kisan Mahapanchayat at Kisan Upaj Mandi, Padampur, District Sri Ganganagar, confirmed Congress officials.

Meanwhile, before the visit of Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan, the state BJP president Satish Poonia posted an interesting video where Rahul, in his pre-Assembly poll speech, is seen counting 1 to 10 and promising farmers that their loans will be waived off in 10 days soon after the Congress government is formed in Rajasthan.

As he counts the days, there is a flashback Bollywood song being played "Kya Hua tera wada, woh kasam woh irada".

Similarly, the video also has Madhura Dixit's popular song "Ek To Teen.." The title of the post says: "On the visit of Rahul Gandhi, here comes a present for him."

Rahul Gandhi, in his pre-Assembly poll speech in 2018, had promised the farmers that their loans will be waived within 10 days of the Congress government formation in the desert state.

