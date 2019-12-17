Rahul Gandhi is 'Pakistani Agent': Karnataka BJP MLA

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a 'Pakistan agent' and said that Congress is trying to provoke one community.

"Pakistani agents (Congress) are misleading the people, Rahul Gandhi is basically from Pakistan and he is a Pakistani agent. Atrocities are taking place against Hindu girls in Pakistan, Afghanistan," Yatnal told reporters.



"Congress and so-called pseudo-secular parties are trying to provoke one community of the people," he added.

Yatnal, who is MLA from Vijayapura, also said that on Saturday BJP will organise a mammoth rally in Vijayapura and tell the people regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)