Rahul Gandhi is the 'biggest fool', does not know what CAA is, says BJP MP Nayab Singh

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Terming Rahul Gandhi the "biggest fool", BJP MP from Kurukshetra, Nayab Singh, said that the Congress leader has no idea what the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is all about.

Addressing media here, Singh said that the Congress party has misled the country regarding this Act.

He said, "Agar hum kahein ki murkhon mein sabse bada agar murkh koi hai toh mujhe lagta hai ki Rahul Gandhi hain, kyunki Rahul Gandhi ko yahi maloom nahi hai ki CAA hai kya, kiske liye hai (If there exists a 'biggest fool' among fools, then I think it is Rahul Gandhi, because he does not know what the CAA is, and who it is meant for)," Singh said.



The newly-enacted law, CAA, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)