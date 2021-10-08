Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, Rajnath Singh visit Chirag Paswan, pay tributes to Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): On the first death anniversary of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, his son and chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Chirag Paswan paid tributes to the late leader in the national capital on Friday.



"My leader, my idol Late Ram Vilas Paswan, his personal relationship with everyone was beautiful. All political parties, MPs and ministers have come and paid their tributes to him," Chirag Paswan told media persons here.

Earlier Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav met Chirag Paswan and paid their tributes to his father.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited Chirag Paswan at his residence in Janpath, Delhi which had been home to the late leader for over 30 years.

In a tweet Gandhi said, "Heartfelt tributes to Ram Vilas Paswan on his first death anniversary. Also met Lalu Prasad Yadav on the occasion. Was happy to see him in good health."

Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on October 8, 2020, due to his suffering from a heart ailment.

Ram Vilas Paswan was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government.

Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar. (ANI)

