Rahul Gandhi may seek to resolve Congress internal feuds in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 (IANS) With a section of the top Congress brass in Kerala unhappy over the manner in which the party high command's handpicked state party chief K. Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan are operating, party leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to do some fire fighting when he arrives on a one-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

Arriving on a commercial flight from Delhi, Gandhi has three programmes in his Wayanad constituency and after staying back at Kozhikode, will fly out on Thursday morning.

A source in the know of things said that Gandhi is expected to speak to both Sudhakaran and Satheesan, in wake of party General Secretary in charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar submitting his report after meeting top state leaders.

Gandhi's visit comes at a time when Congress veteran V.M.Sudheeran first quit the powerful Political Affairs Committee and then as an AICC member, making it very clear that he is upset with the way the duo of Sudhakaran and Satheesan has been working and expressed hope that top leaders will step in to resolve issues.

Ever since the party high command stepped in and chose Sudhakaran and Satheesan, top former faction managers like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala have been keeping a safe distance from the leadership.

Another upset person, though he has not gone public with his discontent, is outgoing state President Mullapally Ramachandran.

Arriving with Gandhi is his now close confidant and the new power centre - General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, who is also a common foe of all those who are against Sudhakaran and Satheesan.

