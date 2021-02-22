Rahul Gandhi meets survivors of Kozhikode plane crash

Kalpetta (Kerala) [India], February 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met the survivors of the Kozhikode plane crash, which took place in August 2020 at Kalpetta, Kerala.



The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on August 7.

At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident.

Congress leader has reached Wayanad district to inaugurate Poothadi Grama Panchayat Kudumpasree Sangamam and Vidhya Vahini bus distribution at Infant Jesus School in Kenichira.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Vijaya Yatra from Kasaragod, Kerala in presence of state party president K Surendran.

A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which include -- Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the concluding session of the rally on March 7 in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

