Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose on birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

"Respects on the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose #Netaji_Subhashchandra_Bose," Rahul Gandhi said on Facebook in Hindi.



Padma Shree Awardee sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid tribute to the freedom fighter.

"Remembering #NetajiSubhasChandraBose on his birthday anniversary. My students created SandArt at puri beach," Pattnaik tweeted today along with a picture of a sand art of Netaji.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement.

Subhash Chandra Bose is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

