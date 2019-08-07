Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Sushma, says she was 'gifted orator, exceptional Parliamentarian'

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences on the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on Tuesday night.

"I'm shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Gandhi tweeted.



The 67-year-old was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health. She passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

During her tenure, the BJP leader had been active and popular on Twitter reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress for assistance. (ANI)

