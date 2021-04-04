Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka extend condolences over Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday extended condolences to the families of the security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack.



Rahul also appealed to the state government to ensure the best care for a speedy recovery of the injured.

"My condolences to the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in combat in Chhattisgarh. Decisive action needs to be taken to locate and rescue the missing Jawans. I appeal to the state government to ensure the best care for a speedy recovery of the injured," Rahul tweeted.

While saluting the deceased soldiers for their sacrifice, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the whole country is sad and angry at the attack.

"I salute the martyrdom of the brave soldiers who were martyred while fighting the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. The whole country is sad and angry at this incident," she tweeted.

"The country will always remember the martyrdom of brave soldiers. May god support the families of the soldiers in this hour of grief and the injured get immediate health benefits," Priyanka added.

At least 22 security personal have lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday.

"22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Kamalochan Kashyap.

Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said. (ANI)

