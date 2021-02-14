Rahul Gandhi promises to hike wages of tea workers with money from Gujarat traders owning tea gardens

"Assam's tea garden workers get Rs 167 per day wage while traders in Gujarat get tea gardens. We promise to give tea garden workers of Assam Rs 365 per day wage. Where will the money come from? It will come from Gujarat's traders," Rahul Gandhi said as he assured tea workers of increasing their wages in Assam."No power in the world can break Assam. Whoever will try to touch the Assam Accord or spread hatred, Congress party and people of Assam will teach them a lesson together," he said.Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi were seen wearing 'No CAA' gamchas in the rally."Hum ne yeh gamchha pehna hai.. ispe likha hai CAA.. ispe humne cross laga rakha hai, matlab chahe kuchh bhi ho jaye.. CAA nahi hoga.. 'hum do, hamare do' achhi tarah sun lo, (CAA) nahi hoga, kabhi nahi hoga," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in the state's Sivasagar, attacking Centre on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).Targetting the current Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Gandhi said, "with a remote, television can work but not a state like Assam. The state's chief minister should be for the people and work for them. The current Assam Chief Minister takes orders from Nagpur, Delhi, and Gujarat, which are not for the welfare of Assam.Wayanad MP slammed the central government for writing off loans of industrialists during the COVID-19 period, saying, "Narendra Modi waved off loans of 'hum do humare do' in the corona period."He made a scathing attack on the Central government on various issues of unemployment, Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation, which he said has troubled the small and medium businessmen."Employment is provided by the small and medium businessmen who have been in trouble for last 5-6 years. The entire nation says that no one has been benefitted from GST," Gandhi added.Speaking on the farm laws, the Congress leader said, "With these new farm laws, Prime Minister wants to hand over the biggest (Krishi) business worth Rs 80 lakh crore, to the two people."Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of constantly hitting on the backbone of the country which is farmers, small and medium businessmen.Wayanad MP mentioned that Congress is a people's party and will work against the spread of hatred, the progress of everyone in the state. (ANI)