Rahul Gandhi protests at Parliament in support of agitating farmers

Rahul Gandhi along with several party MPs protested near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday participated in a protest at the Parliament premises in support of farmers over their demand of repealing the three new farm laws.

The Congress leaders demanded the repealing of the three farm laws and raised slogans against the government.

The farmers from Western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana have been protesting at several border points of the national capital since November 26 last year.

Meanwhile, farmers will hold protests at the Jantar Mantar from Thursday

The farmer groups earlier said that they would hold a 'Kisan Parliament' every day till the end of the Monsoon Session, and 200 protesters will go to the Jantar Mantar daily.

As per the DDMA approval, farmers will be allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar from July 22 to August 9, with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

After the DDMA order, the Delhi Police scaled up security at Jantar Mantar and three borders of Delhi -- Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur.

