Rahul Gandhi releases white paper on Covid, aiming to help prepare for third wave

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday released a White Paper on Covid-19 management and said Covid is not just a biological phenomenon, it is also an economic and social phenomenon adding that the aim of the paper is to help the nation prepare for the third wave.



During his press meet via video conferencing, the Congress leader said, "The aim of this white paper on COVID-19 is not finger-pointing at the government but to help the nation prepare for the third wave of infection. The whole country knows that a third wave will strike."

"I would even go so far as to say that there might be waves even after the third wave of Covid-19 as the virus is mutating. We urge the government to prepare for it. It is clear that management of the first and second wave of Covid was disastrous, we have tried to point out reasons for it," he added.

"Covid is not just a biological phenomenon is also an economic and social phenomenon and that is why we have to make sure that the poorest people, the weakest people are provided the support they need," he further said.

Further, Gandhi said there are four main pillars of the paper and explained its foundation.

"We have basically developed four pillars, one pillar is the idea of understanding what went wrong and our suggestion is to have a commission who looks into some of the shortcomings so that we can correct it," said Gandhi.

"The second pillar is preparation for the third wave, which includes the development of critical infrastructure which included oxygen and other things. The third pillar is the idea of an economic assistance package," he added.

Gandhi also asserted that government should prepare for a Covid compensation fund to distribute the money to people who have lost their loved ones.

"The fourth and final element is the Covid compensation fund, where we give money to people who have lost their loved ones," added Gandhi. (ANI)

