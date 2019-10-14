Rahul Gandhi's involvement in state polls means BJP will win 100 per cent: Yogi

Hingoli (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said his "involvement in state Assembly polls means BJP is going to win the elections 100 per cent".

Ahead of state Assembly polls, CM Yogi attended several public rallies in several places in Maharashtra, including Hingoli and Yavatmal on Sunday."Rahul Gandhi's involvement in Maharashtra Assembly elections means BJP is going to win the election 100 per cent. Defeat is certain for whichever party Rahul Gandhi supports. His presence has confirmed the defeat of Congress and NCP," claimed Yogi."Congress never made any honest efforts to fulfil Bhim Rao Ambedkar's dreams. But our Prime Minister and Union Home Minister are the only people who have taken so many initiatives to fulfil Ambedkar's dreams. They revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and I would like to thank both of them for this decision," he added.Taking a dig at the Congress party, he further said: "Everyone has decided that the alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and Republican Party of India (RPI) will come back to power in Maharashtra and a lot of people can be seen leaving the election ground due to this fear. When Congress used to rule in Maharashtra and Delhi under UPA, the party's name always reflected in the books of corruption and cheating," said Yogi.Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Latur earlier on Sunday, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly ignoring real issues. "Sending a rocket to the moon will not feed the youth of the country," he said."Crores of youths in the country are unemployed. When the election comes, they don't talk about it. Youths are saying that they don't have any future and Modi ji says look towards the moon. India has sent a rocket. It is good."The Congress leader said the BJP-led government has destroyed the Indian economy. "They will talk about Kashmir, Article 370, moon but they will not utter a single word about the real issues," he said.The Assembly polls in Maharashtra are scheduled for October 21 along with Haryana. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)