Rahul Gandhi should apologise for 'hurting sentiments' of Hindus, says BJP

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): BJP on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "hurting the sentiments of Hindus" and said he should apologise for his remarks concerning Goddesses Lakshmi and Durga.



BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told ANI that "bringing God into politics and to use inappropriate words in the context of Hindu Goddesses is not right".

He accused Congress of indulging in "politics of religion,"

"We are watching the way Rahul Gandhi is time and again hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Goddesses Lakshmi, Durga and Saraswati are central to the sentiments of thousands of people. Bringing God to the centre of politics and using such words for them is not appropriate. I think such words shouldn't be used for any religion," Patra said.

The BJP leader said he was "amazed why Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have such animosity from the Hindu religion".

"This is the same Congress party that does not believe in the existence of Lord Ram. This is the same Congress that uses heinous words like Hindu terrorism," he said.

Patra also responded to other allegations made by the Congress leader. "We are not brokers of religion. We believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," Patra said.

"I think Rahul Gandhi and Congress party should not indulge in this type of politics in which deities are insulted, they should apologize," he added.

Patra's comment came after Rahul Gandhi's remarks at All India Mahila Congress foundation day programme here.

"It is Diwali time, you have seen Lakshmijii idol, why do you worship her? Lakshmi is that power, Lakshmi means goal (lakshay). What is Durga? Durga is the power, the word Durga comes from the fort," Rahul Gandhi said.

"They (BJP) call themselves the Hindu party and attack Lakshmi and Durga all over the country. Wherever they go, somewhere they kill Lakshmi, somewhere they kill Durga. They use the Hindu religion but they are only brokers of the Hindu religion and not Hindus," the Congress leader added. (ANI)

