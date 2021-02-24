Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi over renaming of Motera stadium

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad was renamed as "Narendra Modi Stadium".



"Beautiful how the truth reveals itself. Narendra Modi stadium - Adani end - Reliance end With Jay Shah presiding," the Congress leader tweeted.

He also used the hashtag 'Hum Do Humare Do' in his tweet.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly-built Motera Stadium which was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England.

The stadium is the biggest cricket stadium in the world as it has a total capacity of 1,32,000 and all the facilities have been taken care of. (ANI)