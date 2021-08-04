Rahul Gandhi terms Centre's PMKVY scheme as 'deceit in name of development'

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at the central government for its skill development initiative scheme "Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana" and called it 'deceit in the name of development'.



Referring to an article by a newspaper, critical of the scheme, Gandhi in a tweet said: "Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas Yojana namely: - PM's skill at giving "jumlas" - Deceit in the name of development -Government's project to 'remove employment'."

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikash Yojana (PMKVY) is a flagship scheme of the Union Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Skill Development. It is a skill certification scheme that aims to enable youth to take training in industry-relevant skills which will help in gaining a better livelihood. (ANI)