Rahul Gandhi to appear in Surat court on Thursday

Gandhinagar, June 23 (IANS) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will visit Surat on Thursday to appear in court in a case filed against him by a Surat legislator for allegedly defaming the Modi community by asking "why all thieves have 'Modi' surnames?" at a 2019 poll rally.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda said Rahul would visit Surat on Thursday. "Rahul Gandhi will be in Surat at around 10 a.m. and leave the city by around 12-12:30 p.m. His visit has nothing political about it, but only pertains to his court appearance," Chavda said.