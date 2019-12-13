Rahul Gandhi to be focus of Congress' 'Bharat Bachao Rally'

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Congress party is sparing no efforts to make the "Bharat Bachao Rally" scheduled to be held on Saturday at the Ramlila Maidan here into a great success. Moreover, party leader Rahul Gandhi will be the focus of the rally which is a planned move against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Party workers from across the country will be participating in this rally, which will be conducted to highlight several issues of 'sluggish economy', rising unemployment, farmers' problems etc.The party's emphasis is on mobilising a large number of people to join the rally, as well as a strategy is being planned to send a strong message against the Modi-led government at the centre.According to sources, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, former President Rahu Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders will address the rally.Efforts are taken by Congress strategists that the workers who came to the rally should be seen in the colour of "economic recession". Also the entire focus of the rally will be on launching a scathing 'attack' on the Modi-led government. Leaders are likely to point out the economic policies of the current government.According to the sources, a large number of workers will join the rally and raise slogans of 'Modi Hai Toh Mandi Hai'. The Congress party will be using this slogan to counter BJP's slogan--'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai'. Interestingly, Congress will witness 'Bring Back Rahul Gandhi' campaign simultaneously.At the same time, according to reliable sources, 'Team Rahul' in the party is also preparing to use the rally to build momentum to the "Bring Back Rahul Campaign". Gandhi had resigned as party president after his party's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. There is a possibility of raising a demand to make Rahul Gandhi the party president again.A party source told ANI that as the entire party leadership will attend the rally therefore it will an appropriate time to reach out to them. Workers will be seen with posters, banners focusing on Rahul Gandhi.A party leader said that he has ordered a large number of Rahul's face masks for people to don at the rally. Frontal organisations like Youth Congress and NSUI will show full support to Rahul during the rally through posters, banners, flags and strength to create an atmosphere in the rally that the party need the leadership of Rahul.Although after he stepped down as party's president Rahul Gandhi has been maintaining a low profile in the party affairs and focusing on his constituency. However, recently many senior leaders of the Congress have made statements in favor of bringing him back as president.The rally holds significance for national and congress's internal politics, since it will be the party's first grand rally against the government policies after Sonia Gandhi took over as interim President. Moreover, the rally will be a show of strength for team Rahul too within the Congress party.The rally of the Congress party was earlier scheduled to be held on November 30, but was later postponed to December 14 in view of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament. (ANI)