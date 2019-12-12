Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address public rallies in Jharkhand on Thursday for the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

"Today I will address a public meeting in Rajmahal legislative Assembly area of Sahibganj district of Jharkhand and Mahagama Vidhan Sabha constituency of Godda district against the anti-people policies of the BJP government," he tweeted in Hindi.

He also said the alliance with the JMM and the RJD will make Jharkhand stronger. The Congress is contesting on 31 seats in alliance with the RJD and the JMM, against the ruling BJP.

Elections for 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand are being held in five phases. The voting for the third phase is underway for 17 assembly seats in the state on Thursday and the results will be announced on December 23.